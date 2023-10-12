12GO names winning destinations

SINGAPORE, 6 October 2023: 12Go, an Asia-based online travel agency focused on selling tickets online for buses, ferries, and trains, unveils a list of the most favoured destinations by family travellers booking travel during 2023.

The list was based on the comprehensive ticket data gathered by the company. Analysing the tickets sold throughout the year, 12Go identified the travel destinations that resonated the most with the customers.

The analysis highlighted 10 countries in Asia that have been favoured among 12Go’s travellers. The list includes travel insights about top destinations in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

Thailand secures first place, with Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Koh Samui emerging as the prime family vacation destination in the country.

Indonesia grabs second place with Sanur, Nusa Penida, and Gili Islands. With breathtaking beaches and water activities, these destinations can offer an unforgettable summer experience.

Vietnam takes third place with its captivating trio of Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ninh Binh. Families can immerse in the rich culture, explore historic sites, and indulge in the natural beauty.

The Philippines showcases popular family destinations such as Bohol, Cebu, and Manila.

In fifth place is Malaysia, with its Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Pahang trio. These destinations are ideal for families seeking a well-rounded travel experience.

Cambodia claims sixth place with Phnom Penh and Siem Reap. The country’s rich history and stunning ancient ruins offer a journey for families eager to delve into the past.

Seventh place goes to India, with the iconic cities of Agra, Jaipur, and Delhi. Families can immerse in vibrant culture, explore historic sites, and savour delectable cuisine.

Sri Lanka claims the eighth spot, featuring popular places for summer travel, including Kandy and Nuwara Eliya. Families can travel around Sri Lanka to enjoy the green landscapes and tea plantations.

Ninth place belongs to Japan, presenting the dynamic cities of Tokyo and Kyoto. Families can discover a harmonious combination of tradition and modernity and many family-friendly attractions.

Rounding off the top 10 list is the vibrant city-state of Singapore. Its unique blend of urban sophistication and cultural charm makes it a fantastic choice for families seeking an exciting vacation, 12Go reports.

For more information on 12Go’s top 10 family travel destinations, visit https://12go.asia/en