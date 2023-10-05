India outbound travel shines at PTM

DELHI, 6 October 2023: India’s Ministry of Tourism inaugurated the 46 edition of the PATA Travel Mart 2023 in New Delhi on Wednesday, hosted at the city’s International Exhibition and Convention Centre (IECC).

India was chosen as the host for the return of the physical version of the Travel Mart after a three-year hiatus mainly because of the resilience of both domestic and international travel sectors. The robust recovery of India’s outbound travel mart drives growth, particularly across Asia. It is now viewed as a core source market on par with China for volume and tourism revenue potential.

The three-day PATA) Travel Mart 2023 wraps up today, having brought tourism professionals worldwide to see India’s attractions first-hand.

PATA chair Peter Semone thanked India’s Ministry of Tourism for hosting the comeback event, saying it gave the region’s tourism industry an opportunity to highlight unique destinations and members to develop networks, noting the “Travel for Life” was a “fantastic initiative worthy of replicating across the world.”

Tourism Secretary V Vidyavati said the PTM had proved to be a catalyst for tourism in the Asia Pacific region.

“Tourism is one of greatest unifiers, and PATA recognises that, and it is an opportunity to learn from each other. ‘Travel for Life’ focuses on greener, cleaner, and harmonious development of all tourist destinations.”

The event saw the return of the prestigious live PATA Gold Awards ceremony and the return of a physical PATA Youth Symposium.

A designated pavilion for India at the Mart will create an immersive experience of the gamut of destinations in India, both known and lesser known. Other State Governments such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.