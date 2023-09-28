Taiwan woos tourists with voucher scheme

TAIPEI, 29 September 2023: Taiwan’s street food, culture, history, and tourist attractions are the magnets that will most likely draw more than 6 million visitors to Taiwan during 2023.

To accelerate the tourism industry’s revival and establish Taiwan as the primary destination for travellers, the Tourism Administration MOTC has launched a plan to accelerate and expand attractions under the tagline International Tourism ~ Taiwan the Lucky Land” campaign.

Visitors staying between three and 90 days and not part of tour groups stand a chance at winning NTD5,000 in retail voucher value.

During the campaign, Taiwan the Lucky Land will select 500,000 lucky independent travellers who will receive an NTD5,000 “digital voucher” or an “accommodation voucher” that can be used within 90 days. Registration for the campaign lottery will continue until 30 June 2025.

The lucky draw follows the upgrading of the Tourism Bureau on 15 September to Tourism Administration. The lucky vouchers provide wide-ranging benefits, including dining coupons and gift cards for items such as coffee at convenience stores and products at drug stores.