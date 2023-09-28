Qatar Holidays bundles Expo tours

DOHA, Qatar, 29 September 2023: With the spotlight on Doha as the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to host an A1 International Horticultural Exhibition, Qatar Airways Holidays has launched flight-and-hotel packages with complimentary access to Expo 2023 Doha.

Expo 2023 Doha is expected to attract an estimated 3 million visitors from around the globe at its picturesque Al Bidda Park venue overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

The six-month event will run from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024 and offer visitors rich experiences, from beautiful gardens to art and diverse cuisines. The landmark event promises to provide captivating insights into combating desertification in ways that promise to pique the interest of young and old alike.

By choosing an all-inclusive package through Qatar Airways Holidays, travellers will secure their flights and accommodations and gain complimentary access to the immersive world of Expo 2023 Doha.

Packages highlights

· Return flights, hotel accommodation, and complimentary Expo entry.

· The chance for Privilege Club members to collect Avios and Qpoints on these curated packages.

· Members from select countries have the flexibility to book packages using Cash + Avios.

Qatar Airways Holidays offers packages beyond standard options with four and five-star rated accommodation and allow travellers to explore the Expo en route to their final destination. Stopovers start from as low as USD23 per person and can be booked on qatarairways.com/stopover.