Thai Lion to expand China services

BANGKOK, 29 September 2023: Thai Lion Air will expand services from its Bangkok Don Mueang home base to cities in China, resuming flights to Macau on 13 October.

First posted by the Facebook airline group, ‘We love Thai Airlines’, the airline confirmed it will extend flights to China on the following routes using Boeing 737-900 ER aircraft:

Photo credit: Thai Lion Air

• Bangkok (DMK) – Chongqing (CKG) four flights weekly starting 1 April 2024;

• Bangkok (DMK) – Nanchang (KHN) four flights weekly starting 31 March 2024;

• Bangkok (DMK) – Ningbo (NGB) four flights weekly starting 31 March 2024.

• Bangkok (DMK) – Jinjiang (JJN) one flight weekly starting 3 April 2024.

According to the airline’s Thai language Facebook page it has scheduled flights to Macau, having opened the flight for bookings since 25 September.

The all-in fare starts at THB2,895 one way for bookings made by 30 September. The travel period runs from 13 October 2023 to 31 March 2024

Thai Lion Air is also offering special promotional fares on international routes, starting at THB1,795 one way on the following destinations from its Bangkok Don Mueang home base: Jakarta, Mumbai, Singapore, Kathmandu, Taipei, Bangalore, Tokyo and to China – Chengdu, Guangzhou Hangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xian.