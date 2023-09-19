AirAsia introduces direct flight to Guwahati

BANGKOK, 20 September 2023: AirAsia will introduce a new route from Bangkok-Don Mueang to the Indian city of Guwahati, starting 1 December 2023, as the tourism market in India continues to grow steadily.

To launch the route, the airline will schedule three weekly services on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The new direct route will offer travellers from Thailand an opportunity to visit the sacred city of India’s northeast. In contrast, Indian travellers will have access to an extensive network across Thailand in time for the end-of-year holiday season.

AirAsia Thailand’s head of commercial Tansita Akrarittipirom said: “The Don Mueang-Guwahati is a completely new route for the carrier that came with exciting challenges. The addition marks the ninth Thai-Indian connection for Thai AirAsia after Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bangalore, Gaya, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, affirming the growth of the Indian market and its potential for even more routes for AirAsia.”

To introduce the new route, AirAsia offers one-way fares starting at THB3,590 all-in, bookable until 1 October 2023 for travel from 1 December 2023 to 29 March 2024 via AirAsia Superapp.