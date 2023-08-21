Spicejet returns to Colombo

SINGAPORE, 22 August 2023: India’s low-cost airline SpiceJet is back in action at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), offering six weekly flights between Madurai and Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

Resuming operations after almost a three-year Covid-19 pause, the first flight arrived in Colombo passengers last week using an ATR72.

Photo credit: Bandaranaike International Airport. Spicejet arrives in Colombo.

Flights operate daily except Wednesday, departing Madurai at 1315 and arriving in Colombo at 1425. The return flight departs Colombo at 1510 and arrives in Madurai at 1820.

Meanwhile, the airline announced the return of direct domestic flights from Bengaluru to Patna, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.