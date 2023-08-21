Vietravel Airlines boosts A320 fleet

HO CHI MINH CITY, 22 August 2023: Vietravel Airlines will take delivery of an additional Airbus A320 aircraft, raising fleet strength to five aircraft by the end of September 2023.

With five A320s in the fleet, Vietravel Airlines will expand international commercial flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Services will increase on the Ho Chi Minh City – Bangkok (Thailand) route, followed by Nha Trang – Macau.

Photo credit: Vietravel Airlines. More A320s for regional routes.

In addition, charter flights will be introduced from Nha Trang to Daegu (Korea) to tap the strong leisure tour market in South Korea, especially for beach destinations. There are also plans to start charter flights from Hanoi to three cities in China.