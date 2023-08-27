Indigo flies to Hong Kong

SINGAPORE, 28 August 2023: Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo will resume daily flights on the Delhi – Hong Kong route starting 5 October, offering a daily service using an A321 neo aircraft.

The daily flight 6E1707 will depart Delhi at 0520 and arrive in Hong Kong at 1300

The return flight 6E1708 will depart Hong Kong at 1555 and arrive in Delhi at 1950.

Photo credit: Indigo

Indigo Airlines head of global sales Vinay Malhotra announced the new Hong Kong service at the same time as confirming daily direct flights between Varanasi – Khajuraho in addition to introducing one-stop connectivity between Delhi-Khajuraho via Varanasi.

Commencing operations from 10 October 2023, the routes will significantly bolster connectivity and accessibility and further strengthen IndiGo’s vision of connecting people with places by providing them with seamless travel experiences, he explained.