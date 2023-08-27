BANGKOK, 28 August 2023: The new Staybridge Suites properties in Bangkok’s Thonglor and Sukhumvit 24 areas have launched ‘book early and save’ campaigns for stays up to 31 October 2023

Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit released an ‘Early Bird Escape’ offer starting at THB2,912++ per night. The rate includes breakfast for two, free drinks and snacks at The Social Hour, access to sauna, fitness centre, pool and Japanese onsen. There is a free shuttle to and from the BTS Phrom Phong Skytrain station. Bookings earn IHG One Rewards nights and points. The Early Bird Escape is bookable until 23 October for travel until 31 October 2023. Booking and information.

Located in Sukhumvit 24, the property is ideally located for quick access to Phrom Phong BTS Station, the Emquartier and Emporium malls, Samitivej Hospital and many overseas embassies, plus varied dining and nightlife options.

Staybridge Suites Bangkok Thonglor also introduced the ‘Book Early, Save More’ promotion. At only THB2,645++ per night, the rate includes breakfast for two, complimentary drinks and snacks at The Social Hour, free access to Japanese onsen, sauna, fitness centre and pool, shuttle service to the BTS Thonglor Skytrain station and eligibility for IHG One Rewards nights and points.

The promotion can be booked until 23 October for travel until 31 October 2023. Booking and information.