Indigo connects Delhi and Almaty

SINGAPORE, 23 August 2023: India’s low-cost airline IndiGo announces a new connection between Almaty and Delhi, effective 23 September.

Almaty will become IndiGo’s 32nd international destination. Introducing the new route will improve India’s connectivity to Kazakhstan, especially Almaty, which is recognised as a prominent financial centre for Central Asia.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra commented: “Introducing direct connectivity between Delhi and Almaty, Kazakhstan, opens access to one of the world’s 10 largest countries.

“This addition holds great promise for leisure travellers, who can now explore Kazakhstan’s impressive architectural landmarks and vibrant city atmosphere. Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis,

remains their major commercial, financial, and cultural centre. This connectivity will further foster trade and commerce, given Kazakhstan’s status as the wealthiest country in Central Asia.”

Almaty attracts thousands of visitors with its beautiful blend of nature and city life. Visitors can enjoy stunning views of the Trans-Ili Alatau Mountains that surround the city.

As a significant economic hub in Central Asia, Almaty’s main industries include finance, technology, education, and tourism.

Flight Schedule:

About IndiGo

IndiGo has a fleet of over 300 aircraft operating about 1900 daily flights serving 79 domestic destinations and 32 international destinations by the end of the year.