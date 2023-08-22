Bangkok Airways flies to the Maldives

BANGKOK, 23 August 2023: Bangkok Airways resumes four weekly flights from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to the Maldives on 1 September, competing directly with AirAsia flying the route daily from Don Mueang Airport (DMK).

Bangkok Airways stopped flying to the Maldives on 21 May 2023 without any advance notice to passengers or travel agents.

Photo credit Bangkok Airways. Facebook promotion targets Thais.

AirAsia has a head-start on PB, having already established a daily flight in October 2022 with an average roundtrip fare of USD380 in 2023. Bangkok Airways’ best offer starts at around USD472. Both airlines are using A320 for the four-hour 35-minute flight between the Thai capital and Male in the Maldives.

Bangkok Airways released service details on its Facebook page earlier this week, citing a promotional roundtrip economy class fare of THB16,570 (USD472) for bookings made before 30 September for travel up until 31 December 2023.

Looking at the airline’s flight schedule that provides monthly fare indicators, a one-way trip is pegged at THB7625 (USD217) up until the end of the year, when it increases to THB8,730 (USD249) from January to July 2024.

The airline serves the route with four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight PG711 departs BKK at 0920 and arrives in MLE at 1145.

Flight PG712 departs MLE at 1240 and arrives in BKK at 1920