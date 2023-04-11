BANGKOK, 12 April 2023: Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, under Centara Hotels & Resorts’ management, has been honoured as the “Best luxury family resort in Vietnam.”

It was voted into the Luxury Lifestyle Awards – one of the most prestigious global awards with 15 years of operation to select, recognise, commend, and promote the most superlative goods and services worldwide.

To win this award, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne passed an evaluation process by a panel of judges comprising hospitality industry professionals, high-end business owners, and media partners who encompass a wealth of knowledge of elite lifestyle to select winners from a list of more than 4,000 luxury products and services from 120 different regions around the world.

The resort’s general manager Tom Van Tuijl shared: “This award is an exceptional achievement by the whole team at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne. It is a testament to our efforts and dedication to creating unique and international standard experiences in the coastal resort town of Mui Ne. This also affirms the quality of the family resort brand Centara Mirage in Vietnam.”

Located in pristine Mui Ne and considered the resort capital in Binh Thuan Province, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne was opened in July 2021 with a Mediterranean style. This “Explorer’s Playground” destination is introduced as an ideal resort for families, groups of friends and businesses, providing 984 well-designed luxury rooms and villas with open space overlooking Mui Ne Bay.

The integrated services at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne are built with a concept based on the cohesion of family members of all ages, including restaurants, bars, gym and spas to modern children’s entertainment areas such as gaming E-Zone, outdoor playground, indoor kid’s club. The resort also has a three-storey Fantasia water pool complex with various water activities.

For more information: Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne | Beach Holidays (centarahotelsresorts.com)

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)