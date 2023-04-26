SAMUI ISLAND, 27 April 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is preparing to celebrate the Grand Finale of Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2023 at the spectacular Centara Reserve Samui with a stunning brunch at Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen.

On Sunday, 7 May 2023, jazz lovers are invited to an intimate Vitamin SEA Sunday Brunch at Centara Reserve’s effortlessly cool Salt Society, where tenor sax supremo Alexander Beets, special guest jazz vocalist Zosja El Rhazi, and festival musicians will gather for a sensational afternoon filled with world-class musical entertainment and a delectable array of freshly caught seafood, brunch favourites, pasta, barbecue, salads and more, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Samui’s famed Chaweng Beach.

Food will be served al fresco at Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen from 1230 – 1530. Live music performances are scheduled from 1300 to 1530. The following ticket options are currently available for sale online:

Vitamin SEA Brunch plus event ticket, starting from THB2,950 net per person, including soft drinks

Event ticket only, starting from THB1,000 net per person, including one mocktail (15 seat limit)

It is important to note that tickets for this special event are limited.

Organised by SKÅL International Koh Samui with its charity partner, Sisters on Samui [SOS), Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2023 will take place from 2 – 7 May 2023. With tickets selling out last year, this popular six-night event showcases top jazz artists from Europe, South America, USA and Thailand, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the SOS Samui Children’s Education Fund. Discover more at www.samuisummerjazz.com

Artistic director Khun Koh Mr Saxman commented on the festival, “This is a fantastic cultural collaboration which brings together the crème-de-la-crème of international and Thai jazz artists to create some great music in the sensational setting of Koh Samui.”

To celebrate the festival’s Grand Finale and to book your seat at Centara Reserve Samui’s Vitamin SEA Sunday brunch, please contact [email protected] or call +66 (0) 77 230 500 for more information. Tickets are also available online at Megatix – Summer Samui Jazz 2023

Learn more about Centara Reserve Samui at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/reserve/crs/

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

(Source: Centara Hotels & Resorts)