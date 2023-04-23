BWH doubles down on sustainability

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2023: BWH Hotel Group is doubling down on its commitment to environmental and social responsibility across its expansive global portfolio to mark Earth Day, celebrated on 22 April.

Alongside its engagement with the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, BWH Hotel Group has created a new global sustainability strategic initiative called “Because We Care”, focusing on three important pillars: Earth, People and Community (EPC).

Photo Credit Caravelle Saigon.

“With each passing year, the need for more responsible and sustainable travel increases in importance,” said

BWH Hotel Group president and chief executive officer Larry Cuculic. “We, as members of the global hospitality community, cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and wait for change to happen. That is why we applaud the significant efforts our hotels and resorts worldwide are already taking to enact sustainable-driven initiatives.”

BWH Hotel Group’s portfolio is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint, and the following represents how individual properties are addressing sustainability.

Caravelle Saigon in Vietnam

A member of the WorldHotels Elite Collection, Caravelle Saigon has upgraded stays with new and innovative environmental programs and practices. The property has secured its ‘Earth Check’ gold certificate and is Vietnam’s first and only property to achieve the certification. As part of this certification, the hotel implemented a glass and refillable water project to remove single-use plastics; outfitted newly renovated guestrooms with electricity-saving LED bulbs and double-glazed windows to reduce air conditioning workload. Caravelle Saigon won the Best Green Business Award from the European Chamber of Commerce in 2023.

Prestige Hotels & Resorts in Canada

With nine hotels in British Columbia, Canada, recently joining the WorldHotels Collection portfolio of independent hotels and resorts, Prestige Hotels & Resorts is committed to the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism programme, with Sustainable Tourism Certifications across its properties. The chain’s numerous initiatives include its Go Green Programme, which encourages guests to opt out of housekeeping services in exchange for dining credits or reward points.

Best Western Premier Hotel Victoria in Germany

Located in Freiburg, Germany has installed 200 square meters of solar panels and four wind turbines, environmentally friendly cleaning agents and reduced water usage, wood pellet heating and cold-water cooling systems.

BWH Hotel Group Properties in Great Britain partners with QIA Services, an industry-leading independent rating body for the service sector, for all of its hotels. The brand is working with them as its preferred partner for sustainability with its accreditation scheme, REST, which stands for Responsible, Ethical, Sustainable Tourism. Each BWH Hotel Group property in Great Britain is assessed and receives official accreditation from QIA Services, ensuring quality offerings for guests.

Best Western Hotel Mediterraneo in Spain

Located in Castelldefels, Spain, Best Western Hotel Mediterraneo recently achieved the Biosphere Sustainable Certified distinguishment. Assessed through Spain’s Instituto de Turismo Responsible (ITR), this certification recognises the property’s dedication to sustainability through its green efforts, including its fight against pollution and water consumption.

Best Western Plus Westlands in Kenya

Located in Nairobi, Kenya, Best Western Plus Westlands has implemented several community-focused initiatives to help improve the area’s sustainability. The hotel leads various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including giving back to a local children’s home and upcoming plans to engage with David Sheldrick’s Elephant Orphanage to adopt a baby Elephant and participate in tree planting this upcoming Earth Day.