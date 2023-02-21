Cebu Pacific restores flight network

MANILA, 22 February 2023: Cebu Pacific is set to restore 100% of its pre-Covid network and capacity by March 2023. It now flies to 34 domestic destinations and is set to bring back all its 25 international destinations before the end of the first quarter.

To support the return of domestic flights, the low-cost airline is bundling fares to offer passengers a discount of up to 28% on their baggage, seat, and CEB Flexi fees when booking direct through the airline booking website.

CEB offers three fare bundle options; Go Basic, Go Easy, and Go Flexi.

On the Go Basic option, you pay for your fare and get one hand-carry baggage weighing up to 7 kg for free. With Go Easy, you can choose your standard seat and check in one piece of baggage weighing up to 20 kg.

Score the biggest discount on your seat and baggage fees and automatically get a CEB Flexi add-on with Go Flexi. This allows you to cancel your flight, store its amount in your Travel Fund, and get all the benefits of the Go Easy bundle.

Each fare bundle must be purchased at the initial booking for the discount to apply. CEB Fare Bundles cannot be refunded, transferred to another passenger, or stored in a Travel Fund without a purchased CEB Flexi add-on.