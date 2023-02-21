SIA group reports robust recovery

SINGAPORE, 22 February 2023: Singapore Airlines Group reported strong passenger traffic and load factors across all route regions, including East Asia, according to its latest operating results for January 2023.

The year-end peak return traffic and the Lunar New Year holiday season boosted the robust demand for air travel.

Group passenger capacity in January 2023 remained at 80% of the pre-Covid-19 levels, similar to previous months in the last quarter of 2022.

Together, SIA and Scoot carried 2.6 million passengers (-2.7% month-on-month or a four-fold increase year-on-year).

The two airlines reported a passenger load factor (PLF) in January 2023 of 86.9% (-2.8 percentage points month-on-month or +46.9 percentage points year-on-year).

SIA and Scoot posted monthly PLFs of 85.9% and 90.4%, respectively.

SIA’s passenger load factor on East Asia routes clocked 87.5% in January 2023, up from 15.8% in the same month in 2022. The PLF reached 85.5% on West Asia routes, up from 38.4%; Americas 83.1%, up from 54.3%; Europe 86%, up from 51%; Southwest Pacific 94.8%, up from 38.7% in January 2022.

During January, SIA and Scoot resumed services to Guangzhou and Balikpapan, respectively, and by the close of January 2023, the group’s passenger network covered 112 destinations in 36 countries and territories. SIA served 77 destinations, while Scoot served 58 destinations.