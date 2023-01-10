Settle for a lucky January fare

BANGKOK, 11 January 2023: Thai Vietjet launched a Lucky January promotion on Tuesday, offering special fares with a starting price of THB 599 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s domestic network.

The promotional fares are available for booking until 15 January 2023, with the travel period from 22 January 2023 to 31 October 2023 (excludes public holidays and terms and conditions applied).

You can book the fare at www.vietjetair.com for all destinations in the domestic network. That includes Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. It also includes cross-country routes from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

The promotional fares are also available on all other distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices.

(Source: Thai Vietjet).