PIA and Sabre ink renewal accords

SINGAPORE, 11 January 2023: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has extended two agreements with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national carrier of Pakistan has renewed its multi-year content distribution agreement with Sabre. The two companies have also agreed to continue their GDS joint venture partnership in the Pakistani market, established in 2004.

PIA has a domestic flight network in Pakistan and international flights to key cities in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.