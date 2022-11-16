SINGAPORE, 17 November 2022: Emirates and Air Canada have launched codeshare cooperation that will allow customers of the two airlines to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Effective last week, codeshare tickets are now available for sale to 35 markets for travel starting 1 December. Another 11 markets will be added pending final regulatory approval. Tickets are available via the carriers’ websites at emirates.com and aircanada.com, as well as via major GDS systems and travel agencies.

Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark said: “We are delighted to establish a partnership with Air Canada, to expand our reach into more points in North America. Partnering with Canada’s flag carrier enables us to offer customers seamless connectivity when flying to domestic points within Canada via Toronto. Besides the added-value benefits and rewarding experiences that leisure and business travellers of both airlines can look forward to, the partnership allows Air Canada’s customers to travel to destinations across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, thanks to our expansive network via our hub in Dubai.”

Emirates customers can book codeshare flights to and from Canadian points beyond Toronto, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Air Canada will place its code on routes operated by Emirates from its hub in Dubai, expanding the airline’s reach across the Indian subcontinent and unlocking more destinations, including Colombo, Dhaka, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

Seamless connectivity will also be enjoyed by Air Canada’s customers travelling to Southeast Asian destinations, including Bangkok, Hanoi, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore; the Middle Eastern cities Jeddah and Muscat; as well as destinations in Africa, namely Addis Ababa and Dar Es Salaam.

Coming soon, the airlines will introduce a reciprocal frequent flyer offering, allowing members of Aeroplan and Skywards to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Emirates and Air Canada, respectively.

Eligible passengers will be able to take advantage of reciprocal lounge access, along with select benefits for Aeroplan Elite and Skywards members when travelling on the partner airline. Launch dates will be announced later.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com.

(Your Stories: Emirates)