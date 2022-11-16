PHUKET, 17 November 2022: Outrigger Resorts & Hotels has appointed Michael Gaarde-Nielsen as general manager and Rory Campbell as director of sales and marketing for the Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort.

Gaarde-Nielsen holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Oxford Brookes University in England. He will be responsible for all aspects of resort operations to maximise commercial performance while delivering the best-in-class service culture.

Gaarde-Nielsen has several years of resort leadership experience in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He has held general manager positions in his native Denmark and Thailand, where he served as general manager for Centara Hotels and Resorts in Phuket and Krabi.

Outrigger has also welcomed back Rory Campbell to oversee sales and marketing for the resort. Campbell will develop and implement internal and external sales and marketing strategies to maximise the resort’s revenue market share and optimise profitability for all source markets.

With several years of Outrigger experience, Campbell was area director of sales and marketing for the former Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach and Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resorts; director of sales and marketing for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort; and general manager of the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort.

Before joining Outrigger in 2013, Campbell worked in senior sales and marketing roles for Hilton in Spain, Anantara Hotels and Resorts in Thailand and the Eaton Hotel in Hong Kong.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER

For 75 years, Outrigger has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawaii to premier resort destinations, including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to ‘Come to Be Here’ with authentic Signature Experiences and the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty programme. Outrigger’s multi-branded portfolio includes Outrigger® Resorts, OHANA Hotels by Outrigger, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger, Kapalua Villas Maui and Honua Kai Resort & Spa Maui while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands, including Embassy Suites by Hilton, Best Western and Hilton Grand Vacations. Find out more at Outrigger.com or visit @OutriggerResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

(Your Stories: Outrigger)