KUALA LUMPUR, 9 September 2022: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) has released a new edition of the Langkawi Guide Series following its introduction of a new slogan ‘Langkawi Best Wey’ * and video during the recent MATTA Travel Fair.

“LADA strives to promote Langkawi through this new campaign by positioning the island as a quintessential holiday relaxation spot by highlighting the island’s attributes, such as Langkawi Geopark, the first UNESCO-listed geopark in Southeast Asia. The island is also one of the finest venues for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE),” explained LADA chief executive officer Encik Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib.

The newly compiled Langkawi Guide comprises 10 brochures containing complete and updated information about Langkawi. The information shared in the brochures encompasses where to find authentic and exotic food in Langkawi, the Langkawi nature guide, Langkawi holiday packages, a list of Langkawi hotels, and maps of Langkawi. The well-designed brochures use eye-catching graphics to share some of the majestic spots in Langkawi.

These brochures can be found on the Official Langkawi Tourism Site: Naturally Langkawi, which you can view here https://naturallylangkawi.my/langkawi-brochure/, and they will also be made available as e-brochures on LADA’s official site.

“Tourists can now access further information about Langkawi via mobile devices by scanning the QR codes in the brochures. This has proven useful as it attracts consumers who value convenience and innovation. We aim to ensure that Langkawi is perceived as a world-class tourism destination. To achieve that, we must keep pace with digital improvements and bring ourselves beyond tech literacy to being tech-savvy,” said the LADA CEO.

“In brief, when it comes to seeking the ultimate tropical escape, Langkawi wins hands down! With no shortage of picturesque islands, shimmering blue seas and breathtaking beaches, this magnificent island is one for everyone’s bucket list.”

* Editor’s note: We think Wey means buddy (internet slang)

(Source: LADA)