Phuket airlift will soar during Q4

PHUKET, 8 September 2022: Since the easing of travel restrictions in Thailand, pent-up demand has continued to push travellers to Phuket, according to the latest C9 Hotelworks analysis.

The first half of 2022 created positive market sentiment, as the island welcomed 1.78 million visitors, a 342% increase over the same period last year.

C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett commented on the dominant travel trends: “European source markets delivered higher volumes in the first quarter, while Asian source markets gained traction in international visitation in the second quarter. As regional countries in Asia reopened borders to overseas travel, Phuket has seen an influx of family-oriented travellers.”

With an increase in international travellers, Phuket’s hotel sector performance is starting to see a recovery trend in occupancy. As a result of more airlift, the island registered an occupancy rate of 31.5% in H1 2022, up from 5.1% in 2021.

The upswing in demand was highest on the island’s west coast as the preferred choice of travellers. A seasonal transition will see international and charter flight winter schedules come into effect at the end of October and continue through March 2023.

C9 forecasts an optimistic outlook that Phuket tourism will continue recovering, albeit at a moderate pace moving into 2023. Factors driving this view are the continued zero-Covid policy in Mainland China and limited airline seats for Russian snowbird travellers this winter season.

To download C9 Hotelworks Phuket Hotel Market Outlook 2022 CLICK