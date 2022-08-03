Oakwood opens in Phnom Penh

SINGAPORE, 4 August 2022: Oakwood announced Wednesday the opening of Oakwood Premier Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

Centrally located in the Cambodian capital’s business and entertainment district, the new property features 207 rooms and serviced apartments.

The debut of Oakwood Premier Phnom Penh extends the Oakwood Premier brand presence to 10 destinations in some of the world’s favourite gateway cities such as Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, Guangzhou, Bangalore, Incheon, Tonglu and Jakarta.

“With Cambodia’s increasing appeal as a growing economy and tourism hotspot, we recognise the need for elevated residential lifestyles as more travellers visit the kingdom. We are delighted to debut our distinctive style of tailored luxury in the Cambodian capital so that guests can indulge in a tranquil and comfortable haven that evokes a feeling of home, whether for short or extended stays,” said Oakwood Premier Phnom Penh general manager Sylvester Fong.

As part of the brand’s hallmark experience, Oakwood Premier Mobile Bar, a mixologist will deliver creative seasonal cocktails and classic tipples to each apartment every evening. Slated to launch in November 2022, this bespoke “mobile club lounge” service is a first of its kind in Cambodia.

Attractions in the vicinity include the Royal Palace, National Museum of Cambodia, heritage buildings and art galleries, and the lively Central Market and Night Market.

Oakwood Premier Phnom Penh’s opening in Cambodia follows the debut of Oakwood Premier Melbourne in Australia last December. The brand’s expansion plan will continue with the opening of Oakwood Premier Jakarta in October 2022 and Oakwood Premier Kuala Lumpur at the world’s second tallest building, Merdeka 118, in 2024.