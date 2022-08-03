Penang first to back MATTA online

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, 4 August 2022: Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) recruited Penang as its inaugural official partner for its MATTA online platform designed to boost domestic travel bookings.

Following a press conference hosted jointly with MATTA, Penang Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) Yeoh Soon Hin said the collaboration with MATTA would help to develop promotional activities for Penang’s tourism industry through the e-commerce platform.

Even though Malaysia reopened its borders to international tourists last April, Penang’s tourism still relies heavily on domestic tourism. Teaming up with MATTA Online is a significant tool to boost bookings through to the end of the year.

MATTA president Datuk Tan Kok Liang, who joined the launch ceremony, said the new online platform had received a positive response that would support small-time travel agents in marketing.

“This is a timely shot in the arm for the Malaysian travel and tourism industry”, he told the Bernama news online.

Last month, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri launched MATTA Online.

MATTA Online integrates technology to give its members an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered travel platform. Technology partner Fusionex Group collaborated to create the platform, which uses the latter’s technology to bring users into a seamless online travel booking space.

It connects tourists with Matta members comprising travel agents and tour operators for hotels, airlines, attractions, theme parks and other tourism providers. According to MATTA, the platform enables members to reach 16.29 million Malaysians and target a global consumer audience.

At the launch of the new platform last month, the system had more than 300-holiday packages, and over 150 travel agents and tour operators registered. By the end of the year, the platform will have signed up 300 agents and display 3,000 packages on sale.

(Source: Bernama)