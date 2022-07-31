AAHK extends fee support

HONG KONG, 1 August 2022: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has extended its relief package for the airport community for two months to the end of September 2022 to counter the prolonged impact on the aviation industry caused by Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

Various fee waivers or concession policies are extended until the end of September.

Airline concessions

Full waiver of parking charges for idle passenger aircraft and airbridge fees.

Reduction of passenger aircraft landing charges.

Fee reduction related to ramp handling, maintenance and airside vehicles.

Rental reduction for terminal tenants covering lounges and offices; fees wavier for terminal licensees, including commercial services counters and cross-border transport operators.

Concessions on fees for aviation support services such as into-plane fuelling, aircraft maintenance and inflight catering services.

Shops and restaurants

More shops and restaurants in the airport’s terminal have reopened as passenger traffic increases gradually. Base rent for tenants that reopened for business continues to be waived as part of the relief package.

Meanwhile, rental is waived for retail and catering tenants that have suspended their businesses in the terminal. More details about the shops and restaurants can be found at: https://www.hongkongairport.com/en/shop-dine/highlights-promotions/.

(Source: AAHK)