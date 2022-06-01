Vietnam has something to count about

HANOI, 1 June 2022: Vietnam National Administration of Tourism resumes its headcount of International arrivals after a two-year pause noting that the General Statistics Office’s data showed a 70.6 leap in visits (172,900) during May compared with the previous month.

For the period January-May, GSO counted 365,300 international arrivals, 4.5 times higher than the same period last year but 95 percent lower than the same period of 2019, before the first wave of Covid-19 infections that caused lockdowns worldwide.

Vietnam has been witnessing a steady increase in arrivals since the country reopened tourism in mid-March when international flights resumed.

GSO data showed arrivals from Australia and the US grew by 2,918% and 2,192%, respectively, to 17,806 and 49,675. Arrivals from Europe were up 975% to 65,253.

Google searches for Vietnam travel showed high interest in the US, Australia, Singapore, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, India, the UK and Thailand.

Vietnam targets around 5 million foreign tourists this year compared to 18 million in 2019 before the Covid-19 first wave of infections.

(Source: GSO, VNS and VNAT)