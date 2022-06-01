South Korea boosts international flights

SINGAPORE, 1 June 2022: Korea Airports Corporation, which manages five airports in the country, says South Korea will resume 22 international routes starting 8 June, totalling around 136 flights weekly.

Operating airports in Gimpo, Gimhae, Jeju, Daegu, and Yangyang KAC said the air route between Seoul’s Gimpo and Tokyo’s Haneda airports will open on 8 June.

Korean Air Lines, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways are committed to flying the route, according to the News18 report. The Gimpo-Haneda route has been suspended since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gimhae Airport in Busan is ready to resume 76 international flights on 13 routes from June 2022. Flights to Bangkok and Hanoi are a top priority to reconnect with Southeast Asian cities popular with leisure travellers from South Korea, followed by Fukuoka in Japan.

Meanwhile, KAC plans to host the Airport Council International (ACI)’s annual meeting in the southern port city of Busan in 2025. The ACI is an international organisation representing the collective interests of airports worldwide. It serves nearly 1,950 airports in 185 countries.