THAI mends fences with agents

BANGKOK, 27 June 2022: Thai Airways International rolled out network a conference last week for overseas travel firms from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as it gears up sales effort to win back the support of retail travel agents.

Mastercard lends the sponsors list for the promotion held at Bangkok’s Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Nond Kalinta said THAI is moving to forward to regain confidence and trust amongst overseas travel agencies and partners, especially those from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, important revenue-earning markets for THAI.

Airline critics claim THAI lost touch with travel agencies in recent years as it pursued a policy to sell direct and push online channels at the expense of the traditional trade network. They claim it was a contributory factor leading the airline to declare bankruptcy and the safe-haven protection of Thailand’s version of Chapter 11 in May 2020, shortly after the first wave of Covid-19 infections shut down Asia’s tourism.

Under the court-approved restructuring plan, the airline has embarked on efforts to mend fences with the tour operators and travel agencies worldwide.

In addition, THAI recently announced its summer flight schedule for 2022, which includes 34 destinations worldwide as it resumes flights to strong tourism source markets. THAI resumed its Bangkok – Denpasar last May. Effective 19 August, it will launch services on the Bangkok – Jeddah route following the resumption of Thailand-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations.

The airline also recently welcomed three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that feature Royal First Class cabins featuring semi-private suites. They will serve London (TG910), Tokyo (TG676) and Osaka (TG622). The first aircraft was deployed on the Bangkok-London route commencing at the end of April 2022.