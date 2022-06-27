MH and JAL expand codeshare

KUALA LUMPUR 27 June 2022: Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines are expanding their codeshare agreement following Malaysia Airlines’ decision to launch direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo, Haneda beginning 14 August 2022.

The codeshare between the two Oneworld airlines will expand to the Kuala Lumpur – Haneda route with a seat allotment for JAL passengers on flights operated by Malaysia Airlines.

Customers from Malaysia, ASEAN, Australasia, and South Asia flying with Malaysia Airlines to Haneda will be able to book and connect to Japanese domestic destinations served by JAL, including Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Okinawa, and international destinations in North America served by JAL.

Flight MH36 (JL7097) will depart KUL at 1445, and the return flight MH37 (JL7096) will depart HND at 1225. The twice-weekly service will be operated by A330-300 aircraft, equipped with 290 seats, comprising 27 seats in Business Class, 16 Economy with extra legroom, and 247 seats in Economy Class.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines, Captain Izham Ismail, said, “This new critical step in our Joint Business partnership with Japan Airlines will allow us to provide seamless connections to our customers, enhanced products and offerings while establishing KUL as a prominent hub in Southeast Asia region for travel into Malaysia and beyond.”

The expanded codeshare will further enhance the customer experience on flights, offering more convenient and flexible itineraries. Customers departing from Haneda to Kuala Lumpur can drop off their baggage five hours before departure at the dedicated ‘Early Check-In’ counter in Haneda Airport after performing kiosk check-in or Web Check-In on JAL or Malaysia Airlines’ website.