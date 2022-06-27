Phang Nga golf course targets Singaporeans

PHANG NGA, Thailand, 27 June 2022: Aquella Golf & Country Club, Phang Nga’s newest 18-hole championship golf club, has appointed a brand ambassador to reach out to Singapore’s avid golfers.

Singapore’s 20-year-old Brandon Han Zhen Guang, one of Singapore’s elite young players, is the second brand ambassador to be supported by Aquella Golf & Country Club.

He has represented Singapore in numerous international events as part of the Singapore National Squad, where he most recently competed in the Asian Amateur Championship, staged in Dubai. He is Singapore’s third highest-ranked player on the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

As the club’s representative, he will help increase exposure and awareness of the club within the Singaporean golfing community through his presence in domestic and international events.

Aquella Golf & Country Club general manager Simon Mees commented: “Brandon is immensely passionate about his golf…We truly look forward to supporting him as he climbs through the ranks.”

Aquella Golf & Country Club, an 18-hole championship par-72 course designed by Pacific Coast Design, features a clubhouse restaurant, pro-shop, covered driving range featuring automated ball dispensers, 18-hole fun miniature putt-putt course, a first-class spa and an extensive gym facility featuring 180 degrees golf course view.

The golf course is located close to Phang Nga Bay on the mainland, around 86 km from Phuket International Airport.