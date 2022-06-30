Lombok hotels join Cross portfolio

JAKARTA, 30 June 2022: Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed a hotel management agreement with PT Origin Resorts Lombok to rebrand two properties Away Lombok Mandalika and Amber Lombok Beach by Cross Collection, to its growing portfolio.

Last April, Cross Hotels & Resort acquired a hotel management agreement for two properties in Bali. It has six properties under management contracts in Indonesia.

“We are honoured to partner with PT. Origin Resorts Lombok. With these two magnificent resorts joining the Cross family, I am confident our strong international network will help bring a new genre of holidaymaker to Lombok,” said Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO Harry Thaliwal.

Cross Hotels & Resorts’ current portfolio includes 26 hotels under five brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen and Cross Collection – across Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan.