MANILA, 29 June 2020: Exhilarating water activities in Quirino province are highlighted in the latest Tourism PHL campaign posted on the social media channel Telegram.

Promoting a video posted on YouTube, the promotion points travellers to adventure activities such as boating, water tubing and cliff diving at the Governor’s Rapids on the Cagayan River’s tributary.

Quirino province is being positioned as a must-visit soft adventure destination, and the excitement begins with a visit to the two-hectare Quirino Water Sports Complex, the first and only full-course wakeboard park in the region and the northern part of the Philippines.

Quirino is a landlocked province in the Philippines located in the Cagayan Valley region in Luzon. The province borders Aurora to the southeast, Nueva Vizcaya to the west, and Isabela to the north. Long before its formal creation as an independent province in 1972, Quirino was the forest region of the province of Nueva Vizcaya, inhabited by tribal groups known as the Negritos. They roamed the hinterlands and built their huts at the heart of the jungle.

The closest airport is Cauayan Airport, 63 km from the capital Cabarroguis. There are daily one-hour flights from Manila. Fares range from USD30 to 130. The Governor’s Rapids is a 76km trip from the airport.

There are two UNESCO world heritage sites. The closest heritage site in the Philippines is Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras, a distance of 90 km.

Vigan gained UNESCO World Heritage status for having the best-preserved example of a planned Spanish colonial town in Asia. Its architecture reflects the coming together of cultural elements from elsewhere in the Philippines, from China and Europe, resulting in a culture and townscape that have no parallel anywhere in Southeast Asia.

(Your Stories: TourismPHL)