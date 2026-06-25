Norse boosts flights to Thailand

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2026: Norse Atlantic Airways confirms a significant expansion of its Thailand-bound flights for the winter 2026/27 timetable, adding capacity across the UK, Norway and Sweden in response to continued strong customer demand for travel to Southeast Asia.

The additional flights reinforce Thailand’s position as one of the most popular destinations across Norse Atlantic’s network and reflect Norse’s continued focus on deploying capacity where customer satisfaction and demand are strongest.

Photo credit: Norse Atlantic.

The expansion includes the launch of a new three-times-weekly service between London Gatwick (LGW) and Phuket (HKT), alongside an increase in flights between Manchester (MAN) and Bangkok (BKK) to four weekly services from December 2026.

In addition, Norse Atlantic will continue to serve popular winter-sun destinations, such as routes between London Gatwick (LGW) and Bangkok (BKK) and between London Gatwick (LGW) and Cape Town (CPT) throughout the season.

Flights from Scandinavia

In Scandinavia, Norse will also boost frequencies on its Thailand routes from both Oslo and Stockholm:

Oslo (OSL) – Bangkok (BKK): increase to five weekly flights

Oslo (OSL) – Phuket (HKT): increase to two weekly flights

Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) – Bangkok (BKK): increase to five weekly flights

Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) – Phuket (HKT): increase to two weekly flights

“Thailand continues to be one of the most popular destinations in our network. We are delighted to offer customers even more opportunities to visit both Bangkok and Phuket this winter, in line with our strategy of adding capacity where demand is strongest,” said Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Eivind Roald. “Whether customers are looking for vibrant city experiences, beautiful beaches or a longer winter escape, the additional flights provide more flexibility, greater choice and affordable direct travel from the UK and Scandinavia.

“Over the past months, we have taken important steps to strengthen the company, improve efficiency and sharpen our commercial focus. We would like to thank our customers for choosing Norse Atlantic and for the continued confidence they place in our product. We are equally grateful to our airport partners in Manchester, London Gatwick, Oslo and Stockholm Arlanda, whose collaboration and support continue to play an important role in our growth journey,” said Roald.

About Norse Atlantic

Norse Atlantic operates a fleet of 12 fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners, serving a network of destinations across North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.