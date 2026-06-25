MFTF returns for the second edition

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 June 2026: With demand for Muslim-friendly travel packages on the rise, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) announced on Thursday the return of its flagship MATTA Muslim Friendly Travel Fair (MFTF), which will be held from 4 to 5 July 2026 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL).

The fair arrives at a defining moment for the global halal tourism industry, with Muslim international arrivals reaching 196 million in 2025, exceeding earlier projections by 10 million. The annual expenditure is on track to reach USD310 billion by 2030.

Photo credit: MATTA. Press conference announces MATTA Muslim Friendly Travel Fair (MFTF), scheduled from 4 to 5 July 2026 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL).

Now in its second edition, MFTF 2026 marks a significant scale-up from its inaugural run. The fair features 123 booths from 57 participating organisations, spread across 2,700 square metres of exhibition space, making it the nation’s most comprehensive marketplace for Muslim-friendly travel products, services, and experiences.

Malaysia continues to lead the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) for 11 consecutive years, highlighting its position as a global benchmark.

“Malaysia stands at a remarkable inflexion point. We are the world’s benchmark for Muslim-friendly travel, and yet the greatest opportunity is still ahead of us. MFTF exists to bridge the gap between that global recognition and actual business growth for our members. When over 100 million travellers are moving across the world and looking for trusted destinations and services, we want our members to be the first names that come to mind, and this Fair is where that journey begins,” said MFTF 2026 Deputy Organising Chairman Dr Fazil Khan.

MFTF 2026 is made possible through the support of key industry partners who share a commitment to growing Malaysia’s Muslim-friendly tourism ecosystem:

Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) as Strategic Partner

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) as Sponsor

RHB Bank Berhad as the Official Bank Partner

The involvement of ITC as a strategic partner is particularly significant. Established as a Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) agency, ITC is the custodian of Malaysia’s Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition (MFAR), a nationally developed standard that is now attracting interest from international partners worldwide.

ITC, as a MOTAC agency championing the development of Muslim-friendly travel in Malaysia, applauds MATTA for leading by example in establishing a platform for industry players to showcase their Muslim-friendly products, services and facilities. Making these accessible to the public strengthens Malaysia’s position as an inclusive and cohesive Muslim-friendly destination.

At a time when international partners and worldwide destinations are turning to Malaysian-developed standards such as our Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition (MFAR), we are proud to prioritise and uplift our local industry first. To that end, we are delighted to welcome MATTA members on board as our MFAR partners. Moving forward, ITC will deliver targeted capacity building programmes to 1,000 MATTA members over the next two years, equipping industry players with the competitive advantage and marketability needed to tap into the growing Muslim tourist market,” said ITC Director-General Mohammad Faisal Abu Suaib Khan.

“RHB Bank is proud to partner with MATTA as the Official Bank for the Muslim Friendly Travel Fair 2026, a key platform advancing Malaysia’s Muslim-friendly tourism offerings. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the growth of the halal travel ecosystem while making travel more accessible and seamless for Malaysians.

Through solutions like the RHB Multi Currency Debit Card/-i, which enables transactions in up to 34 currencies, we aim to provide greater convenience and enhance the overall travel experience. We look forward to supporting visitors with exclusive offers and value-added banking solutions as they plan their journeys,” said Dato’ Adissadikin Ali, Managing Director of RHB Islamic Bank Berhad

Additionally, MATTA is proud to spotlight Macao as a sponsor of this edition, recognising the destination’s significant progress in Muslim-friendly travel. Ranked 16th overall in the GMTI 2025, Macao made an impressive debut among destinations actively developing Muslim-friendly tourism offerings. MGTO continues to encourage halal certification in the F&B sector and conducts regular training and other activities to familiarise tourism personnel with the needs of Islamic customers, among other initiatives, as part of efforts to attract visitors from around the world.

Macao’s presence at MFTF 2026 sends a clear message: the world is coming to Malaysia to reach Muslim travellers, and the MFTF is the platform that makes that connection possible.

MFTF is open to the public from 1000 to 2100 on Saturday and Sunday, 4 to 5 July 2026. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport to reduce carbon emissions and support sustainable travel. On-site parking will also be available.

(Source: MATTA)