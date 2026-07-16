Klook renews MOU with KTO

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2026: Klook, a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO).

Left to right: Sunghyeuck Park, President and CEO, Korea Tourism Organisation, and CS Soong, Vice President of Corporate Development, Klook

The renewed Klook-KTO partnership covers:

Digital transformation of Korean tourism products and businesses;

Promoting regional tourist destinations in Korea;

Launching innovative marketing campaigns and product promotions for free independent travellers;

Building smart tourism solutions, including traveller trend analysis and AI-based tools, to improve the visitor experience and support sustainable tourism growth.

“Korea continues to capture the imagination of travellers around the world, driven by its rich culture, vibrant cities, and diverse regional destinations,” says Korea Tourism Organisation President and

CEO, Sunghyeuck Park. “Through this partnership with Klook, we aim to make it even easier for international travellers to discover more of Korea, while supporting local tourism businesses in adapting to changing traveller needs.

While Seoul remains the top gateway city, Klook data shows that international demand is increasingly extending into regional Korea. Bookings for Busan and Jeju grew more than 50% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, faster than the national average.

In its latest mid-year Travel Pulse, Klook found that 73% of APAC travellers say they would visit a lesser-known city specifically to experience a unique local event, festival, or activity.

These findings point to a shift in how travellers plan trips: destination-led itineraries are giving way to experience-led journeys, and travellers are increasingly willing to venture beyond major cities to seek out these experiences.

Through the MoU, Klook and KTO will work together to spotlight a wider range of tourism experiences, raise international awareness of lesser-known Korean destinations, and encourage more balanced visitor flows across the country.

Klook’s traveller base for Korea extends well beyond Asia Pacific, with top origin markets including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Japan, the US, and Europe.

According to Klook’s Travel Pulse, close to 80% of surveyed travellers have visited a destination and booked experiences specifically because they were trending on social media.

“Korea is already one of the most exciting destinations for international travellers, but there is still a huge opportunity to help visitors discover more of the country, from major cities to emerging regional destinations,” says Klook Vice President of Corporate Development CS Soong. “Working closely with KTO allows us to combine digital access, traveller insights, and destination storytelling to create meaningful ways for travellers to experience Korea.”

Building on three years of tourism infrastructure partnership

The MoU builds on earlier initiatives between Klook and KTO to improve travel convenience for international travellers to Korea.

In 2023, both parties signed an MoU focused on improving domestic transportation access for international tourists, which led to a real-time domestic express bus booking service developed in partnership with the Korea Express Bus Lines Association and Tmoney.

In April 2026, Klook launched a real-time rail booking service for international visitors in Korea, enabling travellers to check KORAIL schedules and seat availability, purchase tickets instantly through Klook, and board trains using digital vouchers.

(Source: Klook).