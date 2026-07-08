Searches show Vietnam rising in travel shortlists

SINGAPORE, 9 July 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda recorded a close to 50% year-on-year rise in international accommodation searches for Vietnam during 2025

The data suggest the destination has moved decisively up travellers’ shortlists, likely fueled by a combination of policy reform, improved air access, and infrastructure investment that is reshaping how the world thinks about Vietnam as a place to visit.

Vietnam’s tourism growth in 2025 reflects investment across multiple fronts. The government extended its visa waiver list, raised permitted stays to 45 days for travellers from many markets, and introduced a 90-day multiple-entry e-visa.

Airport upgrades and accommodation development in secondary cities, including Da Nang, Sa Pa, and Phu Quoc, broadened the destination’s geographic reach.

National and foreign carriers have also launched or revived more than a dozen international routes in 2025 alone to key markets like India, North Asia, and Europe. The cumulative effect is captured in UN Tourism data cited in Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which recorded Vietnam as achieving the world’s fastest tourism growth rate in the first half of 2025.

Agoda Senior Director of Supply Vietnam and the Philippines, Lam Vu, shared: “Vietnam has done something that many destinations talk about, but few actually execute: it opened its doors, improved the roads, and built the rooms. And in doing so, it has done more than put itself on the map.

Vietnam has reshaped how new markets view Southeast Asia, and Agoda is committed to helping more travellers discover Vietnam for less.

Inbound interest: A broadening mix

The mix of origin markets searching for Vietnam on Agoda’s platform tells a story of widening reach. South Korea holds the top spot as Vietnam’s primary source market, with inbound accommodation searches up 28% in 2025. Regional markets are growing faster: the Philippines recorded a 129% rise in searches, moving from tenth to sixth in Agoda’s source market rankings for Vietnam, while India climbed 112% and Malaysia rose 68%.

Long-haul interest from Europe is also expanding, aided by Vietnam’s extended visa waiver programme. France posted a 217% increase in inbound searches, and Germany a 120% increase. The US has consistently ranked in Vietnam’s top ten origin markets by search volume on Agoda.

While markets in North Asia and ASEAN remain the primary volume drivers, South Asia and Europe are adding meaningful new interest from markets that were only lightly represented in prior years.

Where travellers are going

Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc remain Vietnam’s top five destinations on Agoda’s platform, and each posted year-on-year growth in accommodation searches. Da Nang recorded a 25% increase, Ho Chi Minh City a 26% increase, and Hanoi a 23% increase. Phu Quoc stood out with a 49% climb, pointing to growing traveller interest in Vietnam’s island and resort offerings beyond the two main gateway cities. This pattern aligns with Sa Pa’s recognition as Asia’s fastest-growing destination on Agoda’s platform and with insights from Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which suggests that traveller curiosity about Vietnam is extending well into its secondary cities and nature-focused regions.

“At Agoda, we see these initiatives aligning with rising traveller interest, and the data suggests this is only the beginning. Connectivity is a powerful catalyst, and as Vietnam becomes a more familiar name on travellers’ shortlists, the ripple effect across the region will only grow stronger in the years ahead. Agoda will continue working with our partners to localise and enrich their offerings to meet the evolving preferences of today’s travellers,” Vu added.

How travellers are engaging with Vietnam

Agoda survey data offers a window into what draws travellers to destinations like Vietnam. While 62% of respondents say relaxation is their primary motivation for travel, 31% cite culinary experiences and 25% cite cultural exploration. Vietnam’s mix of street food culture, historic cities, and nature-based attractions maps well to both groups.

Travellers may also be booking differently: for example, they may shift towards shorter trips that combine a city stay with pre-booked activities, instead of building itineraries around hotel stays and sightseeing-from-afar alone. Social and digital channels have also amplified interest in newer destinations within Vietnam, with secondary locations benefiting from increased visibility through platforms including TikTok. Activities available on Agoda in Vietnam include guided food tours in Hanoi, theme park visits in Phu Quoc, excursions to the Cu Chi Tunnels near Ho Chi Minh City, and day trips to Ninh Binh.

(Source: Agoda)