A million passengers connect to Air India Wi-Fi

NEW DELHI, 17 July 2026: More than 1 million users connected to the inflight Wi-Fi service aboard Air India flights, according to the latest usage tracking from June 2025 through June 2026.

Operating across a schedule of over 55 daily flights, Air India travellers enjoy seamless internet access during their flight, enabling them to catch up on emails or browse social media. Usage has grown steadily over the year, with onboard Wi-Fi consumption surging from 30% in June 2025 to 55% in June 2026. This clear upward trajectory underscores an increasing demand for inflight internet connectivity.

Photo credit: Air India.

Nearly 89% of connected passengers choose to stream content on social media while in transit. The remaining 11% opted for web browsing, emails and messaging apps. The consistent demand for the service resulted in nearly 500 TB worth of data consumption over the year. By category, streaming services accounted for 86% of total usage, while web browsing accounted for the remaining 14%.

These numbers are currently driven by an initial fleet of 28 Wi-Fi-enabled aircraft that operate flights across the globe to cities including London, New York, Newark, Frankfurt, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bali, Manila and Mauritius, with more aircraft and cities to be added progressively. As the connected fleet grows, so will the opportunities for passengers to carry their digital lives with them, wherever they fly.

(Source: Air India).