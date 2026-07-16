Visa refreshes its Infinite suite

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2026: Visa unveiled a refreshed Visa Infinite in Asia Pacific on Thursday, designed for the modern affluent and how they live, spend, and travel today.

The refresh introduces a more flexible and personalised offering, anchored in a three-tier card suite. Alongside Visa Infinite, the portfolio includes the two newly launched tiers of Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private, each tailored to distinct affluent segments within a unified premium offering.

Photo credit: Visa.

Affluence in Asia Pacific continues to grow, with affluent households projected to increase at an 8% compound annual growth rate through 2030.

The region is home to nearly 31% of the world’s ultra-high-net-worth population. At the same time, affluent consumers are redefining what premium means — less about status and more about how experiences fit into their lives.

The enhanced Visa Infinite brings together curated experiences and a global network of partners, underpinned by Visa’s intelligent payment capabilities, to deliver a seamless and connected offering. These intelligent payment capabilities help simplify everyday payments, support higher-value spending, and enable secure card sharing with trusted delegates.

“Visa has long helped shape premium experiences for affluent consumers across Asia Pacific,” said Visa Head of Products & Solutions, Asia Pacific, TR Ramachandran. “As expectations evolve toward more intentional and globally connected experiences, we are building on that momentum. The refreshed Visa Infinite brings together our scale, innovation and partnerships to deliver more relevant and differentiated value for today’s affluent customers.”

The refreshed Visa Infinite introduces a clear progression of benefits and access across three tiers, underpinned by intelligent payments capabilities including elevated transaction limits, smart authorisation, cross-border issuance and always-on security.

Visa Infinite anchors the suite, delivering elevated everyday value and enhanced travel and lifestyle rewards. Visa Infinite Privilege builds on this with broader access and more curated experiences. At the top tier, Visa Infinite Private is an invitation-only offering, designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with bespoke services and exclusive access to rare and highly personalised experiences.

Curated programmes

The refreshed proposition comes to life through curated experiences built around the passions of today’s affluent, from travel and dining to wellness and entertainment.

From Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu, a chef-led culinary programme unlocking deeper access to the stories, craft, and culture behind Asia Pacific’s dining scene, to Visa Destinations, a global travel platform offering curated journeys and exclusive access, each programme offers more immersive, behind-the-scenes access and opportunities for deeper discovery.

These experiences reflect the growing influence of affluent consumers, whose spending is increasing at nearly three times the rate of other cardholders, particularly across travel, entertainment, and retail. Demand for wellbeing and more personalised services is rising among affluent consumers, with around 90% seeking health-focused experiences and 84% expecting more high-touch curated experiences.

(Source: Visa)