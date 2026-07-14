DUBAI, UAE, 15 July 2026: Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is celebrating Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 with one of its biggest seasonal promotions yet, giving members the chance to win a share of 5 million Skywards Miles while enjoying exceptional shopping, dining and lifestyle experiences across Dubai.

Until 30 August 2026, members who spend AED200 or more with participating Skywards Everyday partners or through Skywards Miles Mall UAE will automatically be entered into a raffle to win 10,000 Skywards Miles.

A total of 500 winners will be selected: 250 from eligible Skywards Everyday transactions and 250 from eligible Skywards Miles Mall purchases. Each qualifying transaction of AED200 earns one raffle entry, giving members even more chances to win throughout the promotion period.

More rewards during Dubai Summer Surprises

Dubai Summer Surprises offers unbeatable value, family-friendly experiences and exciting moments across the city until 30 August. Residents and visitors can enjoy live entertainment, cultural events, fitness activities, dining experiences and exclusive retail rewards.

Skywards members can also maximise their rewards throughout the festival by shopping at Dubai Mall and earning up to 1 Skywards Mile for every USD1 spent, depending on membership tier.

Members can also take part in weekly Skywards Everyday app challenges, offering additional opportunities to earn rewards throughout the Dubai Summer Surprises festival.

50% bonus Miles with Emirates Skywards travel partners

Members can also accelerate rewards across Emirates Skywards’ global partner network with:

50% bonus Skywards Miles on hotel stays, including Emirates Skywards Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Jumeirah and more.

50% bonus Miles on car rentals, including Hertz, Avis & Budget, Europcar, Sixt and CarTrawler.

50% bonus Miles with partner airlines, including United Airlines, Air Canada, Aegean Airlines, Japan Airlines and more.

50% bonus Miles on Emirates Holidays packages.

The offer applies to travel completed by 31 August 2026, with members earning up to 10,000 bonus Miles per partner. Registration is required to participate, and bonus Miles will be credited within 60 days after the end of the offer period.

About Skywards Everyday

Skywards Everyday enables Emirates Skywards members to earn Miles automatically on everyday purchases across hundreds of UAE partners. Members can save up to 5 Visa or Mastercard cards to earn Miles when spending across categories such as shopping, dining, beauty, wellness, leisure, pharmacy, and grocery. Skywards Miles can also be converted into cashback or points across Skywards Everyday’s partner network.

Download the Skywards Everyday app and choose from hundreds of participating partners, including Careem, Costa Coffee, MMI, BinSina Pharmacy, Al Jaber Optical, The Body Shop, NARS, and more. Earn 1 Mile for every AED 3 spent with all partners, except grocery and pharmacy, which offer 1 Mile for every AED 5 spent.

About Skywards Miles Mall

Skywards Miles Mall is Emirates Skywards’ online shopping platform, where members earn and spend Miles on online shopping every day across various categories, including food, fashion, beauty, electronics, health, wellness, grocery, utilities, travel, leisure, entertainment and more from brands like Amazon AE, Deliveroo, Ounass, iHerb, Bloomingdales, Net-A-Porter, Bath & Body Works and Coega Sunwear.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)