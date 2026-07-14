June events lift Sydney hotel performance

SYDNEY, 15 July 2026: Several events helped Sydney’s hotel industry achieve year-over-year performance growth in June, according to preliminary data from CoStar, a leading global provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics for property markets.

Photo credit: CoStar.

June 2026 (year-over-year % change):

Occupancy: 74.1% (+1.1%)

Average daily rate (ADR): AUD243.81 (+2.6%)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD180.77 (+3.7%)

The market’s occupancy was its highest for June since 2019.

Sydney’s performance reached highs on the night of the penultimate VIVID Sydney (6 June): occupancy (92.7%), ADR (AUD323.93) and RevPAR (AUD300.39). This was the only night during the month that ADR and RevPAR exceeded AUD300. The Al Shami concert and the Sydney Film Festival further supported those monthly highs.

“Given the 0.1% supply decrease in the market, all demand growth builds occupancy in Sydney,” said STR’s regional director Matthew Burke. “The annual Vivid Sydney and Sydney Film Festival underpin demand for Sydney’s historically softest occupancy month.”

Throughout the month, Sydney’s occupancy levels remained above the 60% mark on all but three nights.

“Sydney’s occupancy on the books is tracking two percentage points below the same time last year for July and one percentage point below for August,” Burke said. “However, the overall level remains a positive indicator, given that demand last year was boosted by the British & Irish Lions tour.”

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(Source: CoStar)