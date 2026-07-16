MyFlyYatra expands to worldwide destinations

GERMANTOWN, Maryland, US, 17 July 2026: US-based MyFlyYatra is expanding its business-class flights to Australia, Africa, Japan, Europe, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, and New Zealand by introducing enhanced coverage for global destinations as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

With rising demand for business-class air tickets, MyFlyYatra provides bookings across major international airlines for travellers flying from the US to destinations worldwide.

The platform serves business travellers, families, and long-stay international passengers looking to fly business class to Dubai, Africa, and all global destinations for convenience.

Photo credit: MyFlyYatra.

All other forms have traditionally focused on India-bound travel; the latest expansion includes dedicated travel resources for destinations such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne and Dubai. This move aligns with increasing global travel demand and the need for structured access to international flight options.

MyFlyYatra is developing destination-specific pages and content optimised for high-demand search queries, such as business-class flights.

“Our goal is to support a wider audience of global travellers by expanding beyond India-focused routes and offering comprehensive travel information across multiple destinations,” MyFlyYatra said in a press statement this week.

This expansion reflects MyFlyYatra’s broader vision to become a global travel discovery platform that helps users efficiently explore and compare international flight options.

(Source: MyFlyYatra)