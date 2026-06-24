BANGKOK, Thailand, 23 June 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces that four of its properties have been honoured in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, a reflection of the group’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class hospitality and unforgettable guest experiences across its diverse portfolio.



Voted for by Travel + Leisure’s discerning international audience, the annual awards celebrate the best of the best in the travel industry, highlighting destinations and experiences that set the gold standard for luxury, service, and innovation.





This year, Centara received accolades for properties spanning beachside retreats, countryside hideaways, and immersive island experiences:



Thailand



Centara Reserve Samui — Ranked No 9, Beach + Island Resorts (Thailand). Set along Chaweng Beach, this property is a premier destination for bespoke luxury, defined by sophisticated design, curated wellness journeys, and personalised service.



Roukh Kiri Khaoyai, The Centara Collection — Ranked No 9, Upcountry Hotels (Thailand). Celebrated for its tranquil hilltop sanctuary and barn-house-inspired contemporary design, this intimate retreat continues to be recognised for its warm atmosphere, exceptional service, and connection to nature.



Maldives



Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, Maldives, The Centara Collection — Ranked No 3, House Reefs. A haven for marine enthusiasts offering easy access to one of the region’s most captivating underwater ecosystems.



Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives — Ranked No 4, Resorts for Families. A testament to Centara’s family-centric philosophy, this property has been lauded for its vibrant, underwater world-themed environment that offers boundless fun for all ages, perfectly blending adventure with modern comfort.



“We are honoured to be recognised once again by Travel + Leisure’s readers,” said Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “To see our properties acknowledged across such diverse categories speaks to the individuality of each destination, as well as the care and consistency our teams bring to every guest experience.”



As Centara continues its strategic expansion, the group remains dedicated to its mission of delivering the warmth of Thai-inspired hospitality through a modern lens, ensuring every guest experience is rooted in world-class service, connection, and the unique spirit of each destination.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts and its award-winning properties, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)