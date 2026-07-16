Trip.com connects with events platform

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2026: Trip.com Group and Seat Unique Group, a premium hospitality and live events platform, have inked a global partnership to deliver hospitality and VIP packages to millions of travellers worldwide.

The partnership introduces premium live events as a new category across Trip.com Group’s platforms, providing customers with access to more than 500,000 official hospitality and VIP packages across Formula 1, Premier League football, major music tours and other world-class live events.

Photo credit: Trip.com.

For Seat Unique Group, the agreement accelerates its international growth strategy. It marks its first major expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, connecting its network of more than 140 official rightsholders with one of the world’s largest international travel audiences.

The announcement comes as experience-led travel continues to reshape how people plan international trips. Trip.com Group’s recent research found that two-thirds of Asia Pacific travellers have planned vacations around concerts at least once, with 66% willing to travel internationally to watch their favourite artists live. In addition, football, basketball, and Formula 1 are among the most popular live sports to watch on vacation.

For international travellers, the partnership offers seamless access to official premium experiences at some of Europe’s most iconic sporting, music and entertainment events through Trip.com Group’s all-in-one platform. With every package sourced directly through Seat Unique Group’s extensive network of official rightsholder relationships, travellers can book with confidence, knowing they’re purchasing authentic hospitality and VIP experiences from trusted sources.

For the 140-plus official rightsholders working with Seat Unique Group, the partnership expands reach and unlocks access to one of the world’s largest international travel audiences. By placing official premium inventory in front of hundreds of millions of new buyers already planning trips to the UK and Europe, it creates a powerful new distribution channel that would be difficult, if not impossible, to replicate through their own channels alone.

Seat Unique Group CEO Robin Sherry said: “The way people travel is changing. Increasingly, it’s no longer just about where you go, but what you experience when you get there. By partnering with Trip.com Group, we’re giving millions of travellers access to official premium experiences at some of the world’s biggest sports, music and entertainment events through a platform they already know and trust. This partnership marks a significant milestone for our business. It accelerates our international growth, helps our rightsholder partners reach millions of new premium customers and brings unforgettable live experiences within reach of a truly global audience.”

Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer Bo Sun said: “Experience-led travel is reshaping how people plan their journeys, and travellers are increasingly building trips around the moments that matter most to them. Live events are a powerful expression of that shift, and through this partnership we’re bringing fans closer to some of the world’s most exciting sports, music, and entertainment experiences. This marks another step in our journey to unlock new possibilities between travel and experiences, bringing greater value to travellers and destinations worldwide.”

Premium live experiences will be available on Trip.com in the coming months, providing travellers with access to official hospitality and VIP experiences at Europe’s eminent live events.

Seat Unique Group works directly with many of the world’s most recognisable clubs, venues and promoters, including Arsenal FC, Everton FC, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Co-op Live, KMJ Entertainment and most Grand Prix races.

(Source: Trip.com and Seat Unique Group)