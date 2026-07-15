KUCHING, 16 July 2026: Business Events Sarawak has announced the appointment of Jason Tan Chin Foo as its Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Having served the organisation in various leadership capacities over the past decade, Jason now leads BESarawak into its next phase of growth with a vision to strengthen Sarawak’s position as a globally competitive business events destination through purposeful collaboration, innovation and legacy-driven development.

Datu Hii Chang Kee (left), Chairman of BESarawak, presents the official appointment to Jason Tan Chin Foo (right).

“I believe the world’s most impactful business events destinations are built on strong ecosystems and meaningful collaboration among government, industry, academia, associations and the media. That is how ideas and partnerships are transformed into action, creating opportunities that strengthen our economy, communities and future,” said Jason.

“Sarawak has built strong foundations over the years,” he added. “I aspire to bring these strengths together into a more connected and future-ready business events ecosystem by strengthening collaboration, aligning our collective capabilities, and creating an environment where innovation, partnerships and opportunities can thrive.

Together, we will strengthen Sarawak’s global competitiveness, deepen international partnerships, and advance the aspirations of the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 through high-impact business events that generate lasting economic, social and intellectual value, ensuring every event leaves a strong and meaningful legacy for Sarawak, while reinforcing our position as the Legacy Capital of Business Events in Malaysia and Borneo.”

Deputy State Secretary (Operation) and Chairman of BESarawak, Datu Hii Chang Kee, said Jason’s appointment reflects both continuity and confidence in the bureau’s future direction.

“Jason has consistently demonstrated strategic leadership and a strong commitment to advancing Sarawak’s business events industry. The Board has every confidence that he will build on BESarawak’s strong foundations and achievements, further strengthen the organisation and the wider business events ecosystem, and lead the industry towards an even more impactful and globally competitive future for Sarawak.”

He has played an instrumental role in advancing Sarawak’s business events industry through strategic destination development, international bidding, industry advocacy, legacy initiatives and stakeholder engagement. Since joining BESarawak in 2012, he has held key leadership positions across Business Development, International Event Bidding, Research, Marketing and Communications, contributing significantly to Sarawak’s emergence as one of Asia-Pacific’s leading business-events destinations.

About Business Events Sarawak

Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) is a strategic advisor driving legacy impact through business events. As a Sarawak Government non-profit, the agency provides advice, support, and services to develop and host impact-driven events that deliver lasting value. The business events industry is a key contributor to Sarawak’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), with BESarawak trusted to facilitate outcomes that support Sarawak’s sustainable growth and advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). For more information, visit www.businesseventssarawak.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)