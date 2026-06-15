Fuson and HMJ raise hospitality benchmark

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 16 June 2026: Fusion Hotel Group and Hotel Management Japan have entered into a partnership to shape the next chapter of hospitality excellence in Asia.

By bringing together Fusion’s wellness‑driven approach and strong presence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with HMJ’s proven operational expertise in Japan, the collaboration lays the groundwork for greater scale, stronger brand impact, and accelerated regional growth.

(From left to right: Shinya Shimabukuro, David Roberts, Junichi Araki, Christopher Hur, Tanya Chiaranussati, Suchad Chiaranussati.

The partnership will focus on three core areas: Sales and Marketing, Brand and Design, and Human Resources. By aligning resources and expertise, both groups aim to expand market reach, elevate guest experience, and strengthen operational consistency across their combined portfolio.

Key initiatives include sharing customer insights, harmonising sales and marketing systems, integrating Fusion’s signature wellness‑driven brand elements into selected HMJ properties, and developing cross‑border training programs for employees in Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan.

HMJ Chief Operating Officer of Hotel Management Japan, Junichi Araki, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Fusion Hotel Group. As a leading operator in Japan, HMJ sees tremendous potential in combining our operational strengths with Fusion’s growing influence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. This collaboration enhances our collective scale and positions both organisations to pursue new opportunities across the region.”

Fusion Hotel Group Chief Executive Officer Christopher Hur added: “Japan is one of the most important markets in our regional vision, and HMJ has long been a benchmark for operational excellence in the country. By pairing HMJ’s scale and expertise with Fusion’s strong presence in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, we are creating a more robust regional platform with greater reach and capability. This partnership marks an important step in our long‑term strategy to expand our footprint and elevate hospitality standards across Asia.”

(Source: Fuson Hotel Group)