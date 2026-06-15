Lisa campaign gains momentum

BANGKOKI, 16 June 2026: The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Amazing Thailand: Feel All The Feelings’ campaign — anchored by BLACKPINK’s Lisa Lalisa Manoban as Thailand’s global tourism ambassador — is doing more than generating buzz. It’s moving travellers.

Traveloka’s latest platform data shows a direct correlation between the campaign featured destinations and growing search and booking interest, validating TAT’s strategy and reflecting a broader shift in how pop culture is reshaping travel decisions.

Udon Thani emerges as one of the campaign’s most notable breakout destinations: Home to the Red Lotus Sea.

TAT estimates the initiative could attract at least 5 to 10 million additional international visitors and generate between THB250 and 500 billion in tourism revenue — contributing to Thailand’s overall tourism revenue target of THB3 trillion in 2026.Traveloka’s data suggests that momentum is already building on the ground.

Thailand’s overall travel demand is strengthening

Traveloka platform data for 2026 shows domestic travel in Thailand growing 25%, while inbound travel demand has risen 10% — signalling sustained and broad-based interest in Thailand as a destination. The campaign is landing at a moment when traveller intent is already high, amplifying existing momentum rather than building from scratch.

Inbound demand is being driven primarily by regional Asian markets. Top booking nationalities on Traveloka include Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan, followed by the Philippines, China, Australia, Korea, and Taiwan. This diverse inbound mix reflects Thailand’s wide regional appeal and the global reach of the Lisa-led campaign.

Udon Thani, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Rayong emerge as global bucket list destinations. Traveloka data indicates that accommodation booking demand from SEA travellers to Thailand has grown by more than 30% compared to last year, and thecampaign’ss featured destinations are capturing a meaningful share of that momentum.

Search and booking interest across TAT’s spotlighted locations points to a direct link between the campaign’s storytelling and real traveller intent.

Udon Thani is emerging as one of the campaign’s most notable breakout destinations. Home to the Red Lotus Sea — a lake blanketed with blooming pink lotus flowers during the cooler months — the destination is attracting growing international interest, particularly for boat photography experiences.

In Northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is also gaining traction among international travellers seeking immersive, slower-paced, and nature-rich experiences. Traveloka data shows increasing search interest in cultural landmarks such as Wat Chedi Luang, reflecting a broader shift toward experiential travel.

Meanwhile, Bangkok continues to anchor Thailand’s global appeal, with iconic landmarks like Wat Arun remaining among the most consistently searched cultural attractions on Traveloka.

Beyond major hubs, Thailand’s coastal charm is drawing attention to quieter destinations such as Koh Thalu in Rayong, appealing to travellers seeking serene beach escapes.

Traveloka Country Manager Thipaporn Daungmak said: “The data tells a clear story — when compelling storytelling meets the right platform, inspiration becomes action. We’re seeing travellers move beyond Thailand’s traditional hotspots and actively seek out destinations they’ve discovered through the campaign. Traveloka’s role is to make that journey from discovery to booking as seamless as possible.”

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia’s leading all-in-one travel platform connecting millions globally with trusted, world-class experiences. Founded in 2012, Traveloka has operations in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads and more than 40 million monthly active users, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region.