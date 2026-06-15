Bangkok Airways: Four ways to restore

BANGKOK, 16 June 2026: Bangkok Airways has activated its “Low Carbon Skies” campaign to reduce environmental impact while creating shared value for communities, society, and stakeholders through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework.

From Samui Island to Trat, and from in-house organic gardens to low-carbon skies, Bangkok Airways brings this concept to life through its “Four Ways to Restore. One Change for Nature” initiative, which combines five key projects that demonstrate a tangible sustainability ecosystem.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways.

These initiatives integrate aviation, airports, communities, society, and the environment to drive balanced and long-term growth.

“Four Ways to Restore” – Restoring ecosystems and creating shared value with communities

Nature plays a vital role in absorbing and storing carbon dioxide. Ecosystem restoration and conservation are therefore essential in addressing climate change, while also enhancing quality of life and strengthening local communities.

Planting Coconut Trees: Revitalising Samui Island

Coconut trees are a symbol of Samui Island and an integral part of local livelihoods. To preserve both environmental and cultural sustainability, Bangkok Airways has continued the “Love Earth, Save Earth: Love Samui, Save the Coconut Tree” project for the eighth consecutive year.

The airline monitors the growth of planted coconut trees, which are expected to sequester more than 8,216 kg CO₂e when fully grown. Beyond environmental benefits, the project also supports the local economy and helps preserve the island’s identity as a world-class destination.

Planting Seagrass: Restoring marine balance

Marine ecosystems play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, particularly seagrass, which is recognised as a highly efficient Blue Carbon ecosystem.

Through its employee volunteer group, “Blue Volunteers,” Bangkok Airways has partnered with the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre of the Gulf of Thailand to plant over 13,000 seagrass seedlings across more than 10 rai of coastal area.

This initiative helps restore coastal ecosystems, create nursery grounds for marine life, enhance biodiversity, and increase the natural capacity for carbon absorption, reflecting the airline’s commitment to “passing on care to the sea” for sustainable community value.

Planting Mangrove Forests: Restoring coastal abundance

Mangrove forests are vital ecosystems that provide coastal protection, serve as breeding grounds for marine species, and act as significant carbon sinks.

Bangkok Airways has continued its mangrove reforestation project in Trat Province for the sixth consecutive year by planting mangrove trees, reinforcing coastal seedlings, dispersing local seeds, and releasing marine animals back into the wild.

These efforts contribute to ecosystem restoration, biodiversity enhancement, and long-term balance of natural resources, while fostering community and employee participation in environmental conservation.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways.

Planting Organic Gardens: Turning food waste into value

Sustainability begins within the organisation. Bangkok Airways has launched the “GROW Together Farm” initiative, transforming food waste from its headquarters and passenger lounges into organic fertiliser through waste management systems.

Employees actively cultivate a variety of vegetables, including basil, holy basil, kale, coriander, Chinese cabbage, and morning glory. This reflects the principles of the circular economy, maximising resource utilisation, reducing landfill waste, and fostering a culture of sustainability through employee engagement at all levels.

Transitioning to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

In addition to ecosystem restoration, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from flight operations is a key mission. Bangkok Airways has therefore advanced its transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for commercial flights, a process that officially began in July 2025.

SAF is produced from renewable feedstocks and recycled waste such as used cooking oil and agricultural residues. Currently, the airline uses a 1% SAF blend with 99% Jet A-1 fuel.

This initiative helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 128 kilograms per flight, marking a significant step toward a low-carbon aviation industry and aligning with the global aviation sector’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

(Source: Bangkok Airways)