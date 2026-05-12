Malaysia Airlines partners with ITB China

13 May 2026: ITB China has announced Malaysia Airlines as the Official Airline Partner of ITB China 2026, taking place from 26 to 28 May in Shanghai.

The partnership will support the airline in further strengthening its presence in the Chinese market and deepening engagement with travel trade, corporate, and MICE partners.

Photo credit: MAG.

Malaysia Airlines will showcase its expanded China network and digital travel experiences at ITB China 2026, further strengthening its long-term commitment to the China market.

Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer of Airline Business Dersenish Aresandiran said: “Being named the Official Airline Partner of ITB China 2026 is a proud milestone… As we expand in Shenzhen and Changsha with new services, this partnership is a key way to deepen our engagement with travel agents, corporate customers, and MICE partners, and to strengthen tourism and business links between China and Malaysia ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026.

Messe Berlin (China) Deputy General Manager, Lydia Li Dof commented: “We are delighted to welcome Malaysia Airlines as the Official Airline Partner of ITB China 2026. Leveraging its Kuala Lumpur hub, the airline’s participation will introduce strong international air connectivity to the show and create more practical opportunities for collaboration across travel trade, corporate travel and MICE segments, further supporting the growth of two-way tourism between China and Malaysia.”

Malaysia Airlines continues to accelerate its expansion in China, strengthening both its route network and engagement with key customer segments. Following the resumption of its flights to Chengdu in January, the airline will launch daily flights from Shenzhen to Kuala Lumpur on 2 July, followed by new services from Changsha to Kuala Lumpur on 9 July.

With these additions, Malaysia Airlines will operate flights to nine destinations in Greater China – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Changsha, Hong Kong, and Taipei – with up to 74 weekly frequencies. By number of destinations served, China will become the airline’s second-largest international market.

At the same time, Malaysia Airlines is placing greater emphasis on high-value travellers and industry partners, supported by products and services such as MHcorporate and Bonus Side Trip programme, further enhancing its offering across both business and leisure travel segments.