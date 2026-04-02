ITA returns to London Heathrow

ROME, 3 April 2026: ITA Airways resumed flights from Rome Fiumicino to London Heathrow earlier this week, marking a welcome return to the UK aviation hub.

Lufthansa made the necessary airport slots available to ITA Airways at London Heathrow, allowing ITA to schedule twice daily services from Rome.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on 29 March in the presence of Carla Catuogno, Head of Europe Sales Region ITA Airways, Ben Crowley, Head of Aviation – Airline Partnerships & Engagement, Heathrow and Jonas Badde, First Secretary at the Embassy of Italy in London.

Rome Fiumicino → London Heathrow

The first flight departs at 0750 and arrives at 0940. The second flight departs Rome at 1350 and arrives at 1540.

London Heathrow → Rome Fiumicino

The first flight departs at 1030 and arrives at 1410. The second flight departs at 1630 and arrives at 2010.

Connections between the British capital and Milan Linate will continue to operate via London City Airport. With these services, travelling between Italy and London becomes even easier and more convenient — whether for business or leisure.

“Our company is back at Heathrow, the UK’s only hub airport and the most connected airport in the world. It is further proof of the importance of the synergies with the Lufthansa Group, which enabled us to secure the slots needed to operate”, said ITA Airways CEO and General Manager Joerg Eberhart. “Returning to Heathrow will bring many advantages: thanks to the characteristics of the airport, we will be able to operate flights with larger aircraft and greater capacity, increasing both passengers and revenues”.

The return to Heathrow is one of the most important new features of Summer 2026, in which ITA Airways will fly to 72 destinations on 19 domestic, 36 international and 17 intercontinental routes, including 12 seasonal destinations (three domestic and nine international) to Italian, Greek and Spanish islands.

The new intercontinental flight to Houston, US, will also begin on 1 May 2026. This is the first direct connection between Rome Fiumicino and the state capital of Texas, with three weekly flights, which will increase to five from June.

The summer timetable will also include new direct flights from Rome Fiumicino to Malaga, Valencia, and Marseille. ITA will add seven flights per week from Rome Fiumicino to Tunis between June and September.

For Summer 2026, seasonal connections will also include Olbia–Turin and Olbia–Genoa, both operating in August with weekly Saturday services.

(Source: ITA)